VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

VYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

