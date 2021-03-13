Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:VOR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

