VolitionRx Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of VNRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

