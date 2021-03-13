VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 11th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,608,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

