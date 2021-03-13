VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 11th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,608,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
