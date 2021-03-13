Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vita Mobile Systems stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,860,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,046. Vita Mobile Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

