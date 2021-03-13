Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 87.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 175,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,097,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.