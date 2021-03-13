VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0016

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00682629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

