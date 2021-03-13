Vid (VI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,446.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $53,446.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,625,078 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

