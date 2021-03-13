VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

