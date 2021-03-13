Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Keven K. Lippert Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.29 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,764.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Viasat by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Viasat by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

