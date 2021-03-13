Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00369960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,597 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.