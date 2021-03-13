Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

