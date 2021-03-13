Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

VWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.