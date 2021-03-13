Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

