Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$9.25

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.53.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.43. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.