Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Veritone stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $896.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,087,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

