Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VERI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

