Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.