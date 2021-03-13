Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

PRLB stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

