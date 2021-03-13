Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

