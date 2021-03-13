Veriti Management LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

