Veriti Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $139.00 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $239.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

