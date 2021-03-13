Veriti Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,736 shares of company stock worth $2,307,638 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.