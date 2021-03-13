Veriti Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

