Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

