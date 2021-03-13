Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.15.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.