Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

