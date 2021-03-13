Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KT by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KT by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

