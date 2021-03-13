Veriti Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.