Veriti Management LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,245,000 after acquiring an additional 351,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 347,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

