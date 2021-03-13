Veriti Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $5,136,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $10,911,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

