Veriti Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $4,749,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,903,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

