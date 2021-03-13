Veriti Management LLC Invests $260,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.