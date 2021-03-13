Veriti Management LLC Invests $189,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of AWK opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.