Veriti Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

