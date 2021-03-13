Veriti Management LLC Invests $107,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LCI Industries by 171.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $598,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,694,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,886 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

