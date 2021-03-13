Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,943 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 79,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

