Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,563 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

