Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

