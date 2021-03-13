Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Glacier Bancorp Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.