Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.69. 126,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

