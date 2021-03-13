Veritable L.P. Sells 685 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Shares of GS stock opened at $340.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $342.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

