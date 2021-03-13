Veritable L.P. Sells 657 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,377 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,351 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

