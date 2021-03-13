Veritable L.P. Sells 5,848 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

