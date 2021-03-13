Veritable L.P. Sells 5,114 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

