Veritable L.P. Sells 463 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

