Veritable L.P. Sells 42 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $261.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

