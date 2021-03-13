Veritable L.P. Sells 3,944 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 117,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

