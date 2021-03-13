Veritable L.P. Sells 3,361 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.