Veritable L.P. Sells 3,270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.15 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.