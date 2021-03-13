Veritable L.P. Sells 1,412 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

CI traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $241.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

